Thousands without power in Iowa County

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Thousands of people are without power in Iowa County, according to Alliant Energy’s outage map.

According to Alliant Energy, 5,766 people were without power as of 6:45 a.m. Two sets of outages were listed on the energy provider’s website. The outages began around 5 a.m.

Power is expected to be restored by 7 a.m., according to the outage website’s estimate.

The outages were reported after showers and storms passed through the area. More storms are expected later Friday afternoon and evening.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments