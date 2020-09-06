Thousands without power in Dane, Sauk counties

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of residents in Dane and Sauk counties lost power Sunday, according to Alliant Energy and MG&E.

Storms swept through southern Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

MG&E’s power outage map shows that nearly 2,000 people in the Madison area are currently without power. As of 8 a.m. 1,968 customers were affected by the outage. Of those, 1,762 customers in Madison’s Greenbush neighborhood have been affected.

Alliant Energy’s outage map shows that nearly 1,500 customers are without power throughout Sauk County, including 467 customers just West of Arena, Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.