Thousands without power as severe storms race across Wisconsin, Midwest

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Severe thunderstorms packing hurricane-force winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the Midwest and the Great Plains on Wednesday.

As of 9:40 p.m., nearly 2,300 Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin are without power. One outage in the Oregon area involves more than 800 customers.

More than 78,000 Alliant Energy customers in Iowa are also in the dark as of 9:30 p.m.

MG&E reports 2,246 customers in the dark as of 9:55 p.m.

