Thousands of speeding, alcohol-related traffic violations despite stay-at-home order

Traffic numbers are down with the stay-at-home order, but thousands are still in violation of traffic rules

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

iStock/(slobo) When hit with a speeding ticket, it's a common reaction to feel as though your state is the worst place to get one. But the truth is some states are far tougher on speeding and reckless drivers than others.

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Public Affairs spokesperson Rob Miller said 14,353 traffic citations were issued from March 1 -April 15.

Miller said in the same time frame last year, 43,248 traffic tickets were issued.

“It is very important to note that overall traffic volumes in Wisconsin have been down as much as 46% during the public emergency period as motorists limit travel to essential trips,” Miller said.

Of the more than 14,000 citations given recently, 5,278 were for speed violations.

“Statewide, speed-related violations are among the most common traffic convictions entered onto driver records,” Miller said. “Last year, [they accounted] for about one-quarter of all traffic convictions.”

Miller said the total crashes in Wisconsin in March of this year dropped 33% with 6,880 crashes this year compared to 10,282 last year.

Miller also said speed-related crashes are down 45% with 851 this March compared to 1,550 last March.

Alcohol-related crashes are down 28% with 347 happening last month compared to 483 in March of 2019. Of these crashes, 14 happened on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and partner law enforcement agencies remind motorists to “travel cautiously as you make essential trips. Traffic crashes and injuries place additional burdens on emergency responders and health care providers during this already-challenging public health period.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments