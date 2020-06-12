Thousands interested in Pride for Black Lives rally at Wisconsin State Capitol

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of people have shown interest in a Pride for Black Lives rally scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Wisconsin State Capitol on the State Street side.

The event, which was organized by Freedom Inc., has roughly 2,000 people registered as interested on the Facebook event page.

Friday’s rally is meant to be a celebration of Pride and black LGBTQI+ leaders. Organizers are calling on protesters to “come in your best protest gear & bring your most beautiful & creative signs!”

The event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For those interested, sign making supplies will be available.

Freedom Inc. is one of two groups who have been outspoken against police violence following the killing of George Floyd. In recent weeks, the groups have been calling on Madison leaders to defund the police. The group also helped plan several of the daily protests that happened last week.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments