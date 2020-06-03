Thousands in Wisconsin without power due to severe thunderstorms

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Courtesy of Brent Moore

MADISON, Wis. — Thousands of people are without power Tuesday night after a series of severe thunderstorms have moved across southern Wisconsin.

According to Alliant Energy, a total of 19,018 are without power as of 9:11 p.m.

Of those affected, 7,441 are in Columbia County, 1,781 in Dodge County and 2,267 in Sauk County.

For a full look at Alliant Energy’s outage map, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments