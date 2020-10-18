Thousands defy requests of medical officials, attend Trump rally in Janesville

Medical experts had called for Trump to cancel his first rally in south-central Wisconsin during the 2020 campaign cycle due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. As of Friday, 1 in 138 people in Rock County, where the rally took place, were actively battling COVID-19.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Thousands of supporters of President Trump braved cold and windy conditions and Coronavirus fears Saturday to attend the president’s rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

“It is kind of scary, you can catch yourself being scared, but I don’t want to hide. I want to enjoy life,” said Julie Bleck, who traveled from Illinois to the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport to see the rally. “”We left the house at 5 o clock in the morning and we got here,” said Bleck, who says her main concern in the 2020 election is healthcare reform. “We were one of the maybe first or second cars here. This is worth it.”

Many supporters say they weren’t afraid of catching COVID at the event, despite Wisconsin’s recent surge.

Here’s a look at the setup for President Trump in Janesville. He’s set to speak tonight at 6 – with the main topic being support of law enforcement. Hear from supporters, tonight on #News3Now at 10. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/Nt4BZVtc0x — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) October 17, 2020

“I think with the protection and wearing facemasks, I think we’re in good shape,” said Janesville resident Roger Bertman.

While masks were mandatory for the event, many removed them upon entry.

“I’ve already had (coronavirus), and I’m over it,” said Daryl Groleau.