Thompson won’t rule out run for governor as he steps down as interim UW System president

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Tommy Thompson, the former Republican governor whose time leading the University of Wisconsin System is coming to a close, has not ruled out running for his old job.

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, Thompson said he has not made a decision about whether he will run for governor again this cycle but that he plans to look at his options next month.

“I’m going to be sitting down with my family, my friends, my advisors, and reporters… and talking about the future of Wisconsin in April. So, all partisan questions are delayed until April,” he said.

Thompson, who has been leading the UW System on an interim basis since July 2020, announced his resignation in January. It will be effective Friday.

Milwaukee attorney Jay Rothman will take over as the UW System’s president on June 1.

During a wide-ranging interview, Thompson said Rothman’s lack of experience in higher education does not matter to him. What does matter, the former governor said, is whether Rothman will fight for the UW System, which he said he expects his successor to do.

Looking forward, Thompson said the UW System should increase cooperation with vocational schools and find ways to promote distance learning.

Thompson served as governor from 1987 to 2001. If he were to run, he would join a number of other Republicans hoping to unseat Gov. Tony Evers, including former lieutenant governor Rebecca Kleefisch, former Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson and Rep. Tim Ramthun.

