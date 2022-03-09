Thompson reflects on time leading UW System

MADISON, Wis. — Former Gov. Tommy Thompson is reflecting on his time as the interim leader of the University of Wisconsin System.

During an event Tuesday in Madison, Thompson talked about the future of higher education and what he learned over the past two years in his position.

Thompson also said he has met with his successor, Jay Rothman, calling him a “very nice guy.”

Rothman is set to take over on June 1.

