Thomas William Gurrie

FITCHBURG, Wis. -Thomas William Gurrie, age 83, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thurs., April 2, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab in Stoughton.

He was born on Oct. 14, 1936, in Chicago, the son of Thomas and Gertrude (Schlicher) Gurrie. Thomas married Janice Branch in 1961 in North Hollywood, Calif.

Thomas retired from the Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue as a revenue agent. While in the Army, he was stationed in Los Angeles on a Nike missile base. Thomas made two holes in one while golfing in Delavan. He loved Badgers football and the Chicago Cubs baseball.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Thomas (Paula) Gurrie; his beloved grandson, Thomas William Gurrie IV “Mas”; and daughter, Megan Gurrie. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister; and three brothers.

