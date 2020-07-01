Thomas William Frutiger

MADISON-Thomas William Frutiger, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 12, 1951, in Madison, the son of William and Dorothy (Statz) Frutiger.

Thomas graduated from Madison East High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Tom’s Cleaning and former member of the Madison Builder’s Association. Thomas was an avid collector of coins and stamps and a certified diver. He enjoyed traveling and playing pool with his buddy Erik.

Thomas is survived by his niece, Tara (Joshua Harrison) Frutiger; nephew, James (Samantha Mecum) Frutiger; two great-nephews, Travis Harrison II and Tristan Olson; two great-nieces, Taylor Harrison and Ashlyn (L. Tobias Lewis) McRaven; sister-in-law, Jeanette Frutiger; stepson, Joel Dyer; and longtime close friend, Ruth Reifeis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marc Frutiger; and great-nephew, Jaden McRaven.

Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be gifted in Thomas’ name to the Disabled American Veterans.

