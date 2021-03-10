Thomas W. Robinson, Jr.

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON/DEFOREST – Thomas W. “Robbie” Robinson, Jr., age 77 of DeForest, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.

He was born in Madison on July 20, 1943, the son of Beverly Couture and Thomas Robinson, Sr. He graduated from Madison East High School and attended MATC.

He married Linda Jones in Madison on June 24, 1978. He worked as a Risk Manager for the State of Wisconsin and AON Risk Services Broker. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling, fastpitch softball, and he loved his Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and any sport of the UW Badgers.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Robinson; sons, Thomas (Mary) Robinson, III and Todd (Kim) Robinson; daughter, Tabatha (Gary) Schreiber; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers, Arnold (Shirly) Robinson and Sean (Jenny) Robinson; sister, Diana (Tim) Spaeni; uncle, Don (Marlene) Rasmussen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Couture; father, Thomas Robinson, Sr.; brother, Don Robinson; and uncle, Bob Rasmussen.

Services will be held at a later date with inurnment at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison, WI 53711.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.