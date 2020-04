Thomas W. Oien

PORTAGE/LODI–Thomas W. Oien, age 69, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at The Rivers Assisted Living.

He was born on October 22, 1950, in Milwaukee, the son of Willard and Bertha (Cooper) Oien.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Ann Jackson; and two brothers, Billy and LaVern Oien.