Thomas “Tommy” L. Farrey

Thomas “Tommy” L. Farrey, 28, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, October 16, 2020 of natural causes.

At this time there will be no formal services. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Tommy was born on December 25, 1991 in Darlington, Wisconsin, son of Adam Farrey and Susan (Turner) Redfearn. He was married to Nicole Wernimont. Tommy was working as an audio engineer apprentice at Asylum Recordings in Dubuque, Iowa. He enjoyed working as a DJ and video gaming. He was very proud of his heritage, being a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, where a couple of years ago through a special ceremony he was named Ahoskaga, his native name given by the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Tommy is survived by his mother, Susan Redfearn; father, Adam Farrey; grandmother, Mary Turner, who raised Tommy from the age of three; sisters, Alyssa Redfearn and Emma Farrey; brothers, Dakota Redfearn, Anthony McWilliams, Nicholas McWilliams, and Jonathan Farrey.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William “Bill” Turner, and Dennis and Ruth Farrey.