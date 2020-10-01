Thomas “Tom” R. Malone

Thomas “Tom” Robert Malone, age 64 of Prairie du Sac, passed away of natural causes at home on September 28, 2020.

He was born on July 27, 1956 to Robert and Arlene (Anderson) Malone.

Tom once was a mechanic—a very good one—just like his dad. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, cooking, the Packers, Brewers, Badger football and basketball, Marlboros, and beer. He had an amazing wit and a marvelous sense of humor which delighted everyone who knew him. Tom loved his nieces and nephews, who will never forget their fun times together.

Tom is survived by his five sister: Linda Greenheck of Baraboo, Bobbi (Doug) Sprecher of Kimberly, Diane (Frederick) Mills of Lone Rock, Cindy and Bette Malone of Prairie du Sac. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews: Chris (Cheryl), Monika, and Tyler (Kelley) Greenheck, Landon (Brooke) Sprecher, Brittney (Ryan) Sprecher, Buffi (David) Schade, Breann (Andy) Micke, Shyanne Malone, Suzanne O’Connell, Dustin Mills, and Tiffany Malone. He is further survived by 8 great-nieces and nephews: Eric, Kendra, Jenna, Bailey, Kane, Casey, Carolanne, and Jackson, his cat “Tigger,” as well as his very special friends, Lori and Patty, and those at Washington Square Apartments.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Tom Greenheck.

A visitation will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 4 pm until 6 pm at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water Street, Sauk City Wisconsin, followed by a private family service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.