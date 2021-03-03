Thomas “Tom” Lee Foseid

Black Earth- Thomas “Tom” Foseid, 73, passed peacefully in his sleep the evening of Sunday, February 28, 2021.

His two daughters, Heather Foseid and Alexandra Bronander, as well as his loving life companion, LuAnn Foseid, were by his side, surrounded by love, warm memories and good stories being retold about his life. Born December 10, 1947, third eldest son of Dr Oscar & Mary Jane Foseid’s nine children and known by all as one of the handsomely tall Foseid brothers in multiple swim clubs. He would then go on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps serving as a Radio Technician during the Vietnam War. After the war and hitchhiking through Europe, our strong Marine returned home and went on to earn his degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, beginning a new adventure in his life. This is where he met his future wife, LuAnn. They created a beautiful life together, moving from Madison to Cross Plains to raise their two daughters.

Tom was a craftsman, a scholar, a scientist, a painter, a lumberjack, a chef, a real renaissance man. He was the gold standard of the belief that when there was a job to be done, you stand up tall and do it. With the right tools, and a sharp pencil, you could teach yourself anything. Tom was an overflowing wealth of knowledge and conversation that he was never afraid to share with those around him, especially his grandchildren. His faithful dog, Diesel, did not mind if treats were involved. When he was not working in the woods at the Foseid Farm, he was heavily active with the Cross Plains American Legion Post 245 and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Out of the many accomplishments and contributions, he was proud to be one of the lead historians in the building of the Cross Plains Veteran’s Memorial honoring our local military who served in the various wars. Tom was also honored several times by the Madison Police department during his career as the Building Manger at the UW Madison Chemistry building for multiple acts of heroics being the first to respond in lab fires and saving lives in the process.

Tom can now finally retire and be at rest, enjoying his opera, golf, and the serenity of the woods.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2947 Thinnes Street, Cross Plains, WI. Military Honors will follow at church. Livestream of Tom’s service will be available at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021.

For donation information please see Ryan Funeral Home website.

