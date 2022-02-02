Thomas “Tom” J Riggs

Madison – Thomas “Tom” J. Riggs, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

He was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on March 26, 1929, the son of Thomas and Katherine (McLafferty) Riggs. Tom served in the United States Army. He married Shirley Baltzell at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madison on September 5, 1953. Tom worked for the telephone company as a salesman for over 40 years. After retirement, he was an active member of the Pioneer club, an organization for retired members of the telephone company. Tom was an avid golfer and was very proud of all his hole in ones.

Tom is survived by his wife, Shirley Riggs; his brother, Kenneth (Joan) Riggs; sisters-in-law, Peg Farrell and Jo Baltzell; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Bob Farrell and Pete Baltzell; and sister-in-law, Betty (Dick) Bavery.

A service for Tom will be held at a later date.

