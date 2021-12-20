Thomas (Tom) C. Yager

Thomas (Tom) C. Yager age 62 of rural Mineral Point passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Upland Hills Health on December 16, 2021.

He was born on November 30, 1959 in Dodgeville, WI, the son of Louis and Suzette (Schmelzer) Yager.

Tom graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1978. For the last 30 years he has lived on the family farm. His favorite pastime was sneaking away on the gator.

Tom is survived by his mother, Suzette of Mineral Point, 3 brothers, Steve (Mari) and John (Yvonne) of Dodgeville, David (Linda) of Mt. Horeb, 2 sisters, Wanda (Chris Hohlstein)Yager of DeForest and Julie (Lee) Speth of Spring Green as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis and brother Dan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Fr. Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be in St Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 until 10:50 AM at the church. Please feel free to wear Tom’s favorite color: flannel or plaid. A luncheon will follow at the catholic center.

