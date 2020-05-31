Thomas Tom Beyer

MIDDLETON, Wis. – Tom Beyer unexpectedly passed away over the Memorial Day weekend on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 71.

Tom was born on Oct. 28, 1948, to Robert and Arlene Beyer of Waterloo, Wis. Tom was a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School. Tom worked for and retired from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue after 37 years and retired from the Wisconsin Army National Guard after serving for 23 years. He enjoyed golf, socializing with his many friends, and was an avid Badgers fan.

Tom is survived by his two sons, Brian and Brad Beyer; his father, Robert Beyer; his brother, Mike (Traci) Beyer; his sister Kathi (Doug) Strohbusch; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene; and his brother, Randy.

Due to the current global health crisis, Tom’s visitation and burial will be private family events. Tom’s visitation will be able to be viewed virtually from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Friends and family who wish to view the visitation via LIVE STREAM may visit Tom’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Watch Webcast link. A memorial service will be held for Tom at the VILLAGE GREEN in Middleton the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, which will be open to the public for all of his family and friends to attend and exchange their memories and stories of Tom.



