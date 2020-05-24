Thomas Talarek

MCFARLAND, Wis.-Thomas Talarek, age 77, of McFarland, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

He was born on July 7, 1942, in Manitowoc, the son of Sigmund and Johanna (Witczak) Talarek.

Thomas attended school in Two Rivers, graduating from Washington High School in 1960. He went on to attend the Wisconsin State University and graduated in 1965 with a degree in Conservation and Biology. Thomas served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 during the Vietnam Era. He worked seasonal appointments with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Park Service including, Torgoss National Forest in Alaska, Everglades National Park in Florida and Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.

Thomas served as a district executive for the Boy Scouts of America in Beloit. In addition, he was employed by Service Master Industries as the Hospital Department Manager. Thomas was promoted as a regional manager serving North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He retired from the University of Wisconsin Hospital in 1998, as Director of Environmental Services. Thomas was very active with the Boy Scouts Program as a youth and later in adult leadership roles. He was awarded scouting’s highest award of Eagle Scout in 1956. Thomas completed the outdoor wood badge training at the Region 7 Base in 1969. He remained an active outdoorsman by hunting and fishing until recent years.

Thomas is survived by his son, Zach (Jodi); granddaughters, Payton, Adeline and Remington; and brothers, William and Stan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Richard.

