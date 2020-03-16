Thomas Shannon

DeForest – Thomas R. Shannon passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a 3-month battle with cancer.

Tom was born in Portage, Wisconsin on June 19th, 1960. Tom grew up in Pardeeville, Wisconsin, and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1978. After high school, Tom attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and received a Business degree in 1982. After college graduation, he worked at Bauman & Associates as a CPA.

In 1987, Tom began a long and rewarding career at John Deere Financial, where he worked for the last 33 years as a Compliance officer. Tom cultivated a number of relationships that he valued highly during his years at John Deere Financial.

An important part of Tom’s life was his religion. He was an active member of the church community at St. Olaf’s in Deforest, Wisconsin for the last 30 years. He was a eucharistic minister, worked on the environment committee, and assisted with the yearly fall festival.

Other hobbies Tom enjoyed through the years were fishing trips with his parents and hunting trips with his dad and son. He was an avid consumer of music and movies, especially the Queen and comedy movies. In addition, he was an avid fan of Wisconsin Badger sports, the Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers.

All of this aside, Tom’s true heart and soul was his family. In 1981, he married his high school sweetheart Susan (Kuhl). In 1991, they welcomed their daughter Kasey, and in 1994, they welcomed their son Marcus. Throughout the years, the Shannon family operated as one inseparable unit. Tom delighted in watching his children grow up. He was a generous, compassionate, and kind father. He exuded a positive spirit and family-first attitude. He never missed any of his children’s activities or sporting events. Tom’s mission in life was to love and support his kids.

As Kasey and Marcus reached their adulthood, Tom grew even more dedicated to making memories with his family. Tom worked with his daughter Kasey to plan frequent trips to Disney and Disney cruises over the last 10 years. The Shannon family delighted in spending their vacations together and made an effort to go to Disney twice a year. Just last year, Tom and his family embarked on an Alaskan Disney Cruise, which he fondly described as their best trip ever.

Tom was always laughing, was an inspirational role model, was generous with advice, and doled out a constant level of good-natured sass.

Tom is survived by his beloved family including his wife, Susan, and his two children Kasey Hoffman (Christopher) and Marcus. He is also survived by a number of loving family members whom he loved and cherished. He will be greatly missed by everyone who came to know him, and especially by his children and wife.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Ringdahl, Dr. Dustin Deming, and the nurses at the UW-Madison Carbone Center for their many kindnesses, care and support. Memorials can be made in the form of a donation to the UW-Madison Carbone Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest with Father Vincent Brewer officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Tom will be laid to rest at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.

“You know that place between sleep and awake, that place where you still remember dreaming? That’s where I’ll always love you. That’s where I’ll be waiting” -Tinkerbell (Hook)

Rest peacefully, Daddy/Tom. We’ll all be together again soon.

