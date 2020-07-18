Thomas Shannon

Thomas L. Shannon, age 90 of Muscoda, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg.

He was born June 1, 1930 in Richland County the son of Donald and Mertie Shannon. He was married on May 24, 1952 to Mary A. Muldowney. Thomas did plastering, farming, and also sold insurance. He enjoyed the insurance business, the trucks going in and out of the quarry, his birds, family, and traveling with his wife Mary.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Cherie Shannon Werla of Loganville, WI, Mary Carol (Richard) Bindl of Spring Green, WI; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Werla of LaValle, WI, Kyle (Amanda) Werla of Loganville, WI, Kevin (Julia) Bindl of Richland Center, WI, Karen (Tyler) Dumke of Marshall, WI; 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his brother James Shannon.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Plain Fire and EMS or Agrace Hospice of Fitchburg. A private family viewing will be held at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home with Christian burial to follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.