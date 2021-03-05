Thomas S. Horsfield

Dodgeville – Thomas S. Horsfield, age 89, of Dodgeville passed away peacefully with his daughters by his side at Uplands Hills Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Tom was born on December 12, 1931 to Catherine (Smith) and Edwin Horsfield in Epworth Iowa. After graduating from Peosta High School, Tom married Kathleen M. McDonald on June 19, 1954. Together they raised four children. Tom received his Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Counseling Certificated in 1974. Together he and Kay worked together in this field until retirement. Tom’s hobbies included antiquing, gardening, fishing and going to auctions.

Tom is survived by his daughters, Julia (Ken) Esch of Dodgeville, Carol (Tim) Graber of Mineral Point and Amy (Don) Hugill of Barneveld; his grandchildren Adam (Jamie Bricco) Esch, Dodgeville, Mark (Katy) Esch, Monona, Christopher Heaton, Mineral Point, Brian Hugill, Matthew Hugill, Megan Hugill and Brady Hugill all of Barneveld; 5 great grandchildren McKenna, Marlee, Brielle, Evelyn and Daphne; his siblings Edwin (Rosie) Horsfield and Geri Hess; many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife Kay, their son Tommy, his parents Catherine and Edwin, his sister Ellie Nicks and her brothers-in-law Robert Nicks & Don Hess.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, where masks and social distancing is required for your duration in the church.

A special thank you to the staffs at CrestRidge, Upland Hills Health, Nursing & Rehab Center and Hospice for their loving care of dad.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

