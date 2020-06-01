Thomas Patrick “Tom” Moore

MONONA-Thomas P. “Tom” Moore, age 83, of Monona, Wis., died at home on May 30, 2020, after a brief fight with cancer.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1936, in Madison, the son of Thomas F. and Marie G. (Cafferty) Moore.

Tom married DeAnn McCormick on May 7, 1960, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Madison. He graduated from St. Bernard’s Grade School in Madison, Edgewood High School in 1954, and UW-Madison in 1958. He spent his entire working career with Smith & Gesteland, CPA’s, becoming a partner in the firm in 1967. Tom was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Monona, where he had served as a member of the parish council, finance commission, and education commission; as a Boy Scout leader, together with DeAnn as a religious education teacher, and later as a greeter on Sundays.

His interests included history and travel. He was a member of the Jaycees, Wisconsin, East Madison, Monona, and Blooming Grove history groups, and contributed to history publications. As soon as their two oldest children were big enough to walk, Tom and DeAnn led family camping trips, reaching the Black Hills of Dakota and the Rocky Mountains. He and DeAnn participated yearly in the Bjorklunden Seminars in Door County, sometimes with grandchildren and in Grandparents University at UW- Madison. He combined his interests in history and travel as he and DeAnn explored Mayan ruins in Mexico, participated in a steamboat race on the Mississippi, followed the trail of Lewis and Clark from St. Louis to the Pacific, and climbed the Great Wall of China.

In retirement he returned to UW-Madison, earning a degree in what is now Community and Environmental Sociology. He then volunteered at the Monona Grove High School Student Services Center, Dane County 4H, and for several years at the Wisconsin headquarters office of the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Tom is survived by his wife, DeAnn; sons, Colin (Greg), Brian (Terri) and Daniel (Lorena); daughters, Eileen, Bridget Emery and Margaret (Troy) Schuelke; grandchildren, Kevin (Amanda) Moore, Darcie Hanson, Jason Moore, Erin Jay, Hillery (Kevin) Johnson, Kassandra Moore; Megan, Shannon Kelly, Emery, Tara Emery, Walls, Rachel Emery and Shawn Emery; Andrew (Molly), Coty, and Samantha Schuelke; Kristen (Pedro) Garza; and Timothy, Johnathon, and Jennifer Moore; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Aidyn, Ryleigh, Aylah, Ace, Ian, Pedro Jr., Tyler, Eliot, Oliver, Everett and Eliot.

He was preceded in death by grandson, William Thomas Parker; and son-in- law, Michael Emery.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St Monona, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, with Father Chad Droessler presiding.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m., and at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

