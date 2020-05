Thomas McGinley

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Tom McGinley, age 56, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Private services will be held.

Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

A full obituary will be published in the Sunday edition.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420