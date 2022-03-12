Thomas Kane

by Obituaries

Thomas P. (Tom) Kane age 69 of Clyde Township passed away on March 9, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1953 in Dodgeville, WI to Joseph and Blanche (Smyth) Kane. He attended the Clyde Grade School and graduated from River Valley High School in Spring Green in 1971.

He later served in the U.S. Army with the 94th Engineer Battalion in Darmstadt, Germany from 1975 – 1976. He then attended UW Platteville and obtained an agricultural economics degree.

He began working in Ag Finance beginning with the Production Credit Association of Dodgeville at the Darlington office in 1979. He continued working with Farm Credit Services through several mergers and retired in 2018 from Compeer Financial.

Tom is survived by his wife of 31 years Linda, brother Mike (LuAnn) Kane from Evansville, WI; sister Mary Kane of Rockford, IL; sister-in-law Liz (Betty) Kane of Surprize, AZ; mother-in-law Carol Price; sister-in-laws Rita Price and Kim Price; brother-in-law Steve Price; and numerous nieces, nephews, a grand niece, grand nephews, cousins, friends and former co-workers. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Blanche Kane, brother Jim Kane and father-in-law Bill Price.

Tom enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, UW sports teams and exploring the backroads of southwest Wisconsin. He enjoyed attending classic car shows especially cars from the 60’s & 70’s, tractor pulls and shows. He also enjoyed his part time farming ventures, Friday night fish fries, and furry friend Dottie.

Tom was a member of the Lone Rock American Legion Post #383. He also served many years on Parish and Finance Councils for Corpus Christi and St Malachy’s parishes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 701 East Wisconsin Avenue, Avoca, WI at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 18, 2022 with burial following at St. Malachy’s Cemetery in Clyde, 5958 County Highway N. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass on Friday.

Special thanks to the staff at Meriter & UW Hospital and Clinics, as well as Upland Hills Hospice, that cared for Tom during his cancer journey. The family suggests memorial gifts be given to GRACE, the Iowa County Cancer Coalition or Corpus Christi Catholic Parish.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.

