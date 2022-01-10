Thomas John Ross

MADISON – Thomas John Ross, age 45, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1976, in Madison, Wis., the son of Donald Ross and Karen (Harrington) Ross.

Thomas graduated from La Follette High School. He received a diving scholarship to UW-Green Bay where he graduated from.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Donald and Karen Ross; brother, Charles (Abby) Ross; a brother-in-law, Jon Pearson; nieces, Sarah (Caleb Anderson) Ross, Heather Ross, and Kylie Pearson; and nephews, David (Jessica) Ross and Jackson Pearson; a grand-nephew, Austin Ross; and a grand-niece, Ava Ross.

In addition to his grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen J. Pearson and Barbara Ross.

A private graveside service was held at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.

