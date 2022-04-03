Thomas John Pierick

by Obituaries

Thomas John Pierick, 84, of Avoca passed away at home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on November 20, 1937, in Milwaukee the son of Marion and Frieda (Flemming) Pierick. Tom served in the US Air Force for 4 years. He had four children with his first wife: Tommy 1960, Greg 1962, Scott 1964, and Lori 1965. Tom married the love of his life Nancy Nihles in 1980 and he gained her daughter Janette into his family. Tom and Nancy were happily married for 41 years. He worked for Kraemer’s in Plain for 20 years, retiring in 2001. Tom loved deer and turkey hunting and having cookouts with his family at their seasonal camper. Tom and Nancy went to Florida for 3 months each year for 14 years.

Tom is survived by his wife Nancy; children: Tommy Pierick, Greg Pierick, Scott Pierick, and Lori (Mark) Hoium; step-daughter: Janette Nihles; two grandchildren: Samantha McClimans and Tyler McClimans; two great-grandchildren: Emmett and Bane McClimans.

Burial in the Avoca will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial’s in Tom’s name be directed to AGrace Hospice. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

