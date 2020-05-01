Thomas Isaac Wilkins

BLACK EARTH – Thomas Isaac Wilkins passed away April 28, 2020, at Aster Assisted Living in Monroe, Wis.

He was born July 13, 1936, in Madison, Wis. to Otto and Myrella (Halverson) Wilkins.

Tom was a man of faith and lived his life by example without even realizing because it was natural, and it was the way he lived from a young person throughout life. He was a faithful member of the Vermont Lutheran Church in Black Earth. Tom had a passion for athletics and was interested in any activity or event that took place at the school and community he was in. As he went on to another community, he kept in contact with many and subscribed to their local newspaper that still comes to his mailbox every week. He was genuinely interested in any community he served.

Tom graduated from Black Earth High School and from the University of Wisconsin–Madison becoming a teacher, administrator and coach. He believed in progress in education and enjoyed seeing his students and athletes improve from young people and beyond from year to year.

Tom was an athlete himself participating in baseball, basketball, and football in high school. He played Home Talent baseball first with Cross Plains for a couple years and then for his hometown team in Black Earth where he earned recognition for League Leading Batter with an average of .444 in 1967.

Tom was inducted in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in August 2000 and has a plaque in his honor on the Hall of Fame Wall at “Just a Game” in Wisconsin Dells. His philosophy is well explained on these plaques.

He was the owner of lsaac’s Antiques & Soaps in Mount Horeb, Wis. since 1995 providing many improvements and updates over several years. He appreciated and enjoyed the many loyal employees and renters that we have been so fortunate to have.

His survivors are his sister, Barbara (Kenneth) Olson; his devoted companion and friend, Patsy Hawkinson; nephews and niece, David (Kristina) Olson, Jan (John) Hagen and Trygve (Marci Martin) Olson; grand-nephews and nieces, Tyler Olson, Trisha Olson, Riley (Inseon) Hagen, Darby Hagen, Brady Hagen and Brandon Hagen; and other relatives and friends.

We would like to thank Aster Assisted Living in Monroe and Monroe Hospice for the exceptional care Tom received. Aster is truly an exceptional home. We also want to thank the many people in our community and beyond that showed concern for Tom and for Pat and the family.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Church Rd., Black Earth. Please see www.gundersonfh.com for updated service information and to leave condolences for the family.

