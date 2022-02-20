Thomas Gerothanas

by Obituaries

MADISON – Thomas Gerothanas, aged 86, passed away on February 18, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 27, 1935, in Madison, Wisconsin to George and Jennie (Fotes) Gerothanas.

Tom attended Madison Central High School. After graduating, he served 2 years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea, followed by 4 years in the U.S. Navy.

Tom met his wife Ann in Madison and they married on March 11, 1961, in Plain, Wisconsin. Tom and Ann enjoyed 59 years of marriage until Ann’s passing in 2020. He retired from Ameritech after 30 years of service.

Above all else, Tom loved his family. He enjoyed coaching his sons in youth sports, fishing and hunting with his sons and nephews, and multiple trips with family and friends throughout the years. He was very happy attending his grandkids’ sporting events, and they all have many fun memories playing games and laughing with “Grandpa G.” He welcomed everyone with a generous spirit and kind heart, always with a hug or playful slug on the shoulder.

Tom was a friend to all and an enemy to none and sustained many friendships. From his youth, military service, career with the phone company, and even his breakfast buddies at Brother’s and Denny’s in recent years, he treasured them all. He was extremely proud of and grateful for his Badger Honor Flight experience in 2012. His selfless care of Ann in her final years, with no complaint and only devotion, was an inspiration to his family.

Tom is survived by his sons Mitch (Erin) and Marc (Rebecca) Gerothanas; grandchildren, Jordan, Cassidy, Brady, Avery, Theo and Rhea Gerothanas; sister Emily (Don) Sweet, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann, son Michael, his parents, sister Mary Sweet, and many sisters and brothers in law.

We are grateful that on Tom’s final day, he was able to express, “I love everyone” and “I hope I’ve been a good Dad.” Mitch and Marc were able to assure him that he was the best.

The family offers sincere gratitude to the VA Hospital for the outstanding care Tom received, and the compassionate counsel provided in his last weeks. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, on Friday, February 25th, 2022. A visitation will be held at the church from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Online condolences are available at www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.