Thomas G. Wallace

MOUNT HOREB – Thomas G. Wallace, age 58, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born on June 18, 1962, in Madison, the son of Robert Wallace and Patricia (Maloney) Wallace.

Thomas graduated from Middleton High School in 1980. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marines for four years, working as a tank crewman. Thomas was co-owner of Hillestad Heating & Air Conditioning for over 25 years.

Thomas was an avid hunter and was looking forward to a trip this fall bear hunting with his friends. He loved watching Emily play soccer, basketball and many other sports she participates in. One of his proudest moments was having Emily walk down the aisle with her mom the day they got married. Thomas would do anything for anyone. He was always willing to help.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Anita (Crim) Wallace; daughter, Emily Wallace; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by father, Robert “Huggie” Wallace; and mother, Patricia “Cookie” Wallace.

An outdoor drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, with military rites being held at 3:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UW Credit Union for an educational fund to be established for Emily.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077