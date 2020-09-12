Thomas G. “Tom” Meyer

Site staff by Site staff

OREGON – Thomas G. “Tom” Meyer, age 75, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. He was born on Nov. 1, 1944, in Madison, the son of Herbert and Helen (Mell) Meyer.

Tom graduated from Oregon High School in 1963 and proudly served in the U.S. National Guard. He worked for his dad on the family farm and assisted Charles Anthony on his farm. He had fond memories of working at the Warren’s Drive Inn and operating his own sweet corn stand, “Tom’s Sweet Corn.”

Tom worked at the A&P Grocery Store on Park St, Oscar Mayer & Company, Thorstad Chevrolet and also owned and operated “Old Time Auto Parts” and “Tom Meyer V-8 Ford.” He enjoyed the adventures of traveling to swap meets as the original American picker with his lifelong friend Marv Tomlinson and ran an internet store on Ebay where he sent out over 7000 items globally. In his retirement, he owned and operated a bike shop. Tom was a lifelong Harley Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed riding. Above all, family was very important to Tom and he loved the time spent with them, especially time spent together at “The Land”.

Tom is survived by his partner of 37 years, Sharon Hansen; daughter, Brenda Meyer; four sons, Brian (Tracy) Meyer, Matthew Meyer, Scott (Cindy) Meyer and Andy Meyer; seven grandchildren, Vince DiMaggio, Johnny Meyer, Sammy Meyer, Makynzie Gleichauf, Anthony Koger-Plein, Memo Owens and Abby Meyer; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don (Rita) Meyer; sister, Caroline (Tom) Smith; and two grandchildren, Jovanni DiMaggio and Danny Farrell.

A private funeral service will be held. A public visitation will take place at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.