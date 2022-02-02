Thomas G. Grosse

DEFOREST – Thomas G. Grosse, age 70, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Tom was born on September 5, 1951 in Madison, WI to Wilbert and Lucille (Kuehn) Grosse. He grew up on the family farm in Cross Plains and graduated from Middleton High School. Tom served in the Army Reserves from 1969 until 1976. He married the love of his life, Colleen, on June 6, 2004 in Bear Valley, WI. He was a lifelong builder, eventually becoming a general contractor of his own company, Trend Construction. Tom was an active and influential community member. He was most proud of his contributions to the community, including, DeForest Veteran’s Memorial Park, DeForest’s Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Celebrations, Golden Triangle Drifters Snowmobile Club, and numerous construction projects around the area. Tom was also active in tug of war and served a term as the United States National Tug of War Association President. You could usually find Tom and Colleen riding in their Slingshot finding a live band and a dance floor.

Tom is survived by his wife of 18 years, Colleen; children, Melissa (Pete) Phillips, Michelle (Brian) Austin, Matthew, Nathan (Candice), Laura (Nate) Milian, Nick Wilde, and Larkin Wilde (Brandon Jakubik); grandchildren, Evan, Emily (Trevor), Avery (Cambelle), Ayden, Owyn, Zelda, Aurora, Emerson, Haven, and Graelyn; four great grandchildren; siblings, Jane (Kerry) Adler, Jim (Jayne), and Mike (Kim). He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Duane; and brothers, Danny and John.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, with Pastor Chuck Peterson presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

A special thanks to UW Hospital, 6th floor, and especially Andrew and Phil for taking such great care of Tom.

