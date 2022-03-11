Thomas F. Moore

Our loving father, Thomas F. Moore, age 85, formally of Madison and Merrimac, WI, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022. Tom was born on June 16, 1936, to Emmett and Una (Krause) Moore in Madison, WI and grew up on Madison’s south side. He attended St. James Elementary school, Edgewood High School and graduated from Madison Central High School in 1955. While at Edgewood, Tom met the love of his life Maureen O’Shaughnessy. They were married on October 4, 1958, and enjoyed 61 years together before Maureen’s passing in 2019.

Tom served in the United States Army/Army Reserves for 4 ½ years. He began his firefighting career with the Madison Fire Department on August 1, 1958, and spent the next 32 years devoted to serving the residents of Madison. Throughout his career, he was promoted through the ranks from Lieutenant to Assistant Chief, retiring in July 1990. Following his retirement from MFD, Tom and Maureen moved to Streamwood, Illinois where Tom became Fire Chief of Streamwood Fire Department. He served the community of Streamwood for 8 years, retiring in October 1998.

Following their time in Streamwood, Tom and Maureen spent their winters in Bonita Springs, FL and LaQuinta, CA and summers at the cottage they built in Merrimac, WI. Tom enjoyed boating, golfing, spending time at the cottage, and was an avid fan of watching many college football and basketball teams, but his true loyalty remained with the Badgers and Packers.

Tom is survived by four daughters, Kari Werner of Wausau, Kathi (Steve) Neevel of Eau Claire, Colleen (Dan) Epstein of Crystal River, Fl and Sue Neperud of Merrimac. Eight grandchildren: Jessica (Mike), Joshua, Shane, Keeley (Tyler), Ben, Abby, Lindsey (Jordan) and Megan (Connor); 4 great-grandchildren: MacKenzie, Jack, Evelyn, Avery and fifth one to arrive in July 2022. Brother and sister-in-law, Dick & Phyllis Moore; sister, Peg Dalton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law JoEllen and Don Pond and numerous nieces, nephews and close friends. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maureen; brother, Bob; brother-in-law, Jack Dalton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Pat and Shirley O’Shaughnessy; and in-laws, Daniel and Regis O’Shaughnessy.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2121 Rowley Avenue, Madison, WI, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held at Ryan Funeral Home, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, WI, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 pm and 12 Noon until the time of mass at church on Monday. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a sincere heart-felt thank you to the staff of Mayo Clinic Hospice and Grace Lutheran River Pines Concierge Care Center in Eau Claire for the exceptional care provided to Tom and his family during his illness.

Dad, you are our hero, and we will miss you every day. We love you!

