Thomas F. Hess

Thomas F. Hess, age 60, of Rewey, Wisconsin passed away from a heart attack, unexpectedly, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, WI. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Waunakee, WI. A public memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please consider making contributions to the Thomas Hess Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the Melby Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Tom was born in Dubuque, Iowa on September 17, 1959 to Arthur and Margaret (Breuer) Hess. He graduated from Cassville High School and pursued a life of farming. On June 15, 1985 he married his beloved Janice Karls at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waunakee, WI. They built a life together farming in southwest Wisconsin and raising a family of four children. Tom enjoyed hunting, playing cards, cheering on the Packers, tending to his prized beef herd and pampering his Teddy Bear Shih Tzu, Muffy. The pinnacle of Tom’s existence, however, was his wife and children.

Tom is survived by his wife of 34 years, Janice; children, Tiffany (Jacob) Gitter, Justin Hess (girlfriend Ashley Justice), Joshua Hess, and Tamara Hess (boyfriend Kyle Volz); grandchild, Eden Gitter; siblings, Connie (Doug) Kirschbaum, Marcia (Pete) Hampton, Brenda (Bob) Seemuth, Vicki (Richard) Braun, Terry (Mary) Hess, Cindy (Greg) Kautman, Tim (Janet) Hess, Shelly (Gaston) Kingue, and Tina (Michael) Evetts; father and mother-in-law, Edmund and Virginia Karls; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joy (Fred) Kurt, Russ (Anna) Karls, Sharon (Jerry) Gallagher, Larry (Joan) Karls, Karen (Bill) Quam, and Dale (Carrie) Karls; along with many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margaret Hess, and brother-in-law, Phillip Karls.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the Fresenius dialysis team and Upland Hills Health staff in Dodgeville, WI for their years of service, Dr. Grieshaber for his ongoing compassionate care, and the continued support of our neighbors, particularly Jim Campbell and family, Roger Schambow, Ken Kittoe, Elaine and Larry McCann, Roger Durni, and Linscheid Farms.