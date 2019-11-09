Thomas E. Reinsbach

Thomas E. Reinsbach, 64, of Jefferson, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.

Tom was born on April 15, 1955 in Prairie du Chien, WI son of the late Jacob and Lorreta (Hohmann) Reinsbach. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1973. Thomas married Judith (Zastrow) Schieber at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson on August 14, 1993.

Tom worked for 25 years at McCain Foods in Fort Atkinson.

Tom was a man who was willing to help anyone in need. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing cards, snowmobiling and four wheeling. But most of all he loved spending time at his cabin with his friends and family, especially with his great granddaughter, Addy.

Tom is survived by the love of his life, Judi; children, Deb (Ron) Klement and Jamie (Jenn) Schieber both of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Nate, Josh and Kole Klement, Aly (Cayle Rueth) Schieber and Ty Schieber; great granddaughter, Addy Schieber; sisters, Lynn (Roger) Seaborn and Dana Kieler; uncle, Bill Hohmann and best friend, Randy (Nanc) Timmerman. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tom was also preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Reinsbach and sister, Sandra French.

Please join the family for food and drinks at a Celebration of Tom’s Life which will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd., Jefferson, WI 53549.

Memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

