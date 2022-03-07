Thomas Dale Cline

by Obituaries

Thomas Dale Cline, age 57, passed away at home on Monday, March 7, 2022 after a courageous battle with Gastric Cancer.

Tom attended Mineral Point High school, met his wife Tena Ihus at Methodist Church youth group and they were married August 3, 1985.

Tom was employed at UW Madison for 37 years, with 35 of those years at Camp Randall Sports Center. He loved driving the Zamboni and taking care of the facility. “Go Badgers”

Tom was heavily involved with scouting since his son Jonathan became a cub scout. He was a Den Leader for Cub Scouts then Committee Chair of Troop 62 when Jonathan transferred to Boy Scouts. After his son Jonathan became Eagle Scout he started to become involved in scouting at the district level. He became the Committee Chair for the Wisconsin River District, and just recently stepped back from scouting with the cancer diagnosis.

Between work and scouting Tom loved fishing. He would take a trip to Canada once a year with his fishing buddy’s. He finally talked his wife Tena into coming to Canada and she caught the fishing bug also.

Tom is survived by his wife Tena of 36 years; son Jonathan; mother and father Dave & Janet Cline, two siblings sister LouAnn (Tony) Aurit & brother Greg (Joe) Cline; nephew Joe (Alisha) Aurit; brothers-in-law Tom Ihus & Gary Hynek; sisters-in-law Jody Hynek & Tammy Ihus; pet cats Trooper & Gracie and many loving friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Ethel & Dale Cline and Bertha & Elmer Gorder.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the MT. HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Pastor Julie Wilson will officiate. Burial will be held in West Blue Mounds Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

