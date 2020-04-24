Thomas D. “Tom” Flynn Sr.

MADISON – Thomas D. “Tom” Flynn Sr., age 87, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Oak Park Place.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1932, in Dodgeville, the son of William and Delia (McCarthy) Flynn. Tom graduated from Edgewood High School in 1951. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged after serving for four years. He married Betty Bollig on May 26, 1956, at St. James Catholic Church.

In 1958, he began his career as a firefighter with the City of Madison Fire Department, retiring in 1988. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing with his sons, playing cards, drinking beer and talking smart. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Douglas, Bradley, Michael, Thomas Jr., Patrick and Robert (Gina); grandchildren, Devon and Autumn Flynn; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kolten Flynn; brothers, Michael and Bill; and sisters, Anne Bradley, Mary Krepski, Edwina Wacek, Patricia Drogsvold, Dorothy Wilson, Alice Drogsvold and Theresa Roherty.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

