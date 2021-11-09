Thomas D. Mahoney

by Obituaries

Thomas D. Mahoney, age 86, died Monday, November 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

He was born on June 20th, 1935, the son of the late Thomas and Stella (Pope) Mahoney. He was united in marriage to Ellen (Evert) Mahoney (the love of his life) on November 20, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leland, Wisconsin.

Tom and Ellen made their home on Highway 78, Sauk City, Wisconsin for over 50 years while raising 3 children, Thomas, Deborah and Dennis. Tom enjoyed spending time camping with his family and special friends at Little Bluff Campground in Rio, Wisconsin. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and later in life, riding his recumbent bike all around town with a wave and a friendly smile to everyone he met. Tom was a tool and die maker at Ohmeda in Madison, Wisconsin for over 30 years and he also ran a small upholstery business in the Sauk Prairie area. Tom loved his tools!! Tom was a long standing member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. He was a U.S. Marine during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953 and was very proud to serve his country. Tom’s special memory was a trip he took with his son Dennis on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. in 2017.

Tom’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their loving care during Tom’s end of life with a special thanks to nurses Matt and Gabby. Tom was a kind and special soul who will be missed dearly by his family, friends, the Sauk Prairie Community, and all of his very special friends at Maplewood Assisted Living Facility in Sauk City where he lived during the past several months.

Tom is survived by two children, Deborah Mahoney and Dennis (Jill) Mahoney; Six grandchildren, Jason, Michelle, Jeremy, Crystal, Thomas R. and Nathan; three step-grandchildren, Jay, Autumn and Katie; Eleven great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Weinkoetz; three sister-in-laws, Charlotte Schwartz, Ginny (Kurt) Greenheck and Ruth Evert, three brother-in-laws, Bill (Mary) Evert, Tom (Jeanne) Evert and Duaine Trager; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Ellen, a son Thomas A., sisters Joyce Simms and Nancy Matz and a brother-in-law Roger Matz.

A funeral service will be held at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin at 11 am on Friday, November 12, 2021 with Pastor Sally Williams officiating. Masks are required at this service. Burial will follow in the Sauk City Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday, November 11th from 4 – 7 pm. Masks are also required at this time.

