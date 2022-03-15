Thomas Cork

Thomas “Tom” E. Cork, age 70, of Belleville, WI passed away on March 12, 2022 at Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. in Fitchburg. He was born on November 17, 1951. His parents were the late Donald G. Cork, Jr. and Genevieve (Otis) Cork. Tom leaves behind: three children, Kristi “Krissy” Cork (Joseph Yearm), Tommy Cork (Kirty B.), Laura Lee (Phil) Molenkamp. Also, daughter-in-law Becky (Jeff) VanDenBergh, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Thomas is survived by 9 of his 11 brothers and sisters: Dale (Bernice) Weitzel, Darlene Reeson, Wayne Weitzel, Valerie (Larry) McCarthy, Donald (Geri) Cork, Dean Cork, Virginia (Mike) Norland, Lora (Jim) Smith, and Terry Cork. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister Lisa Cork, sister Gail Foye, and two brothers-in-law: Ron Foye and Ray Reeson.

Tom will be extremely missed by his true love, fiancée Christine “Chris” Brager, a very special companion of 17 years. Tom lovingly referred to Chris as his “Rock” throughout his long courageous battle with cancer.

Thomas E. Cork was a Sgt. in the US Air Force serving from 1970-1974 in south-east-Asia. Tom was later employed by UW Hospital and UW Lab of Hygiene for 17 years each. Tom was a member of Blackhawk Archery Club where he participated in competition archery. He also enjoyed 3D archery and hunting with his best friend Mike Vesperman. As a young man of 16, Tom quickly rescued a 4-year-old, JD Grafton from drowning at Tenney Park. The City of Madison passed a resolution of commendation in 1968 to honor Tom for his heroic action in saving the boy’s life.

Many people will miss Tom, known as the kind hearted guy always willing to help, with a quickwitted funny remark, infectious smile and happy “whistling” disposition. Tom enjoyed: dancing with Chris to country music; playing guitar and mandolin; listening to bluegrass music; bowling; fast pitch softball with his brother Wayne; all of nature (especially eagles); and playing with his sheltie pup he called “Heidi girl” and also a previous pet named “Ebony”.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc., the Belleville Clinic and Belleville EMS. Also, thank you to family and friends who visited Tom and neighbors for their support. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Burial with military honors will follow at the Mount Horeb Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb, WI. A visitation will precede the funeral service from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

