Thomas “Bill” D. Sliter

Thomas (Bill) D. Sliter, was born on January 7th, 1936 to Raleigh and Ruth Sliter, one of five children.

On October 4, 1958 he married Judy Nelson in a Lutheran church in Spring Green. He entered eternal life on Sunday, January 24, 2021, shortly after his 85th Birthday, which he said was the best Birthday he ever had.

Bill was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Everyone referred to him as “Grandpa Bill”. He was proud to be a colon cancer survivor and always had an open door for family to pop-in to visit. He worked hard on the family farm in the Spring Green/Blackhawk area, where he and Judy worked farmed from 1962 until 1988 and raised their family. After selling the farm near Blackhawk in 1988, Bill worked for the Sauk Prairie School system for 18 years before retiring. He delivered meals and supplies to the schools and everyone enjoyed his smile an easy-going nature. Bill and Judy had many wonderful trips with Judy’s sister and brother-in-law, Lizzie and Harry Pulvermacher. Bill made many friends during his farming career; neighbors always lent each other a hand no matter what.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judy Sliter. Children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; Thomas (Sandra) Sliter, Ryan (Ashley; Callie) and Rachel; John (Jackie), Derek and Dustin (Chuck); children of Debbie and Mike Paulus – Pat (Dana; Kennedy & Eddie) Paulus, Dave (Jessie; twins in June) Paulus, Sara (Josh; Coy Thomas) Ary, Ashley (Chad; Avery and Kiley) Noel; Jeff (Melodie), T.J. (Becca; Lane & Hazel), Alex (Kayla) and Dan. Sister Patsy (George) Laufenberg and brother-in-law Milton Sprecher; Sister in-law Shirley Flint. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by the twinkle of his eye, his loving daughter Deb-Deeds (Sliter) Paulus; parents Raleigh and Ruth Sliter; in-laws Henry and Ethel Nelson; siblings Robert Sliter, Jack Sliter and Shirley Sprecher, as well as 11 other brother and sister-in-laws.

Visitation will be at Hooverson Funeral Home from ­10 a.m.- Noon on Thursday, January 28th, followed by a private family service and burial at Prairie du Sac cemetery.

His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life. In 2005 he and Judy were recognized for being the most devoted high school baseball fans, as they never missed a game. Donations may be made to American Cancer Society or Diabetes Research Foundation, two causes that personally touched our family. Our family would like to thank SSM Health at Home Hospice for all their kindness, compassion and wonderful care.

Not, How Did He Die, But How Did He Live?

Not how did he die, but how did he live?

Not what did he gain, but what did he give?

These are the units to measure the worth

Of a man as a man, regardless of birth.

Not, what was his church, nor what was his creed?

But had he befriended those really in need?

Was he ever ready, with word of good cheer,

To bring back a smile, to banish a tear?

Not what did the sketch in the newspaper say,

But how many were sorry when he passed away.

