Thomas Baldauf

Site staff by Site staff

Thomas Gerald Baldauf passed in peace on Saturday, February 20th, 2021 at the age of 72 from respiratory failure.

He was born on June 1, 1948 to Tony and Geraldine (Vandevoort) Baldauf in Fond du Lac, WI. He lived in Sun Prairie most of his life until moving to Arizona in 2001. Tom graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1966 and married his high school sweetheart and love of his life Dee Dee (Drunasky) on July 20, 1968. They were married for 52 years, but together 58 years.

Tom worked for the Wisconsin Gas Company and Charter Communication until moving to Arizona where he became a master cabinetmaker working for several builders, manufacturers and designers. Tom and Dee Dee retired and relocated to the cooler temps in the mountains of Show Low, AZ.

Besides spending time with his friends and family, Tom had a passion for woodworking. He built custom pieces of furniture for so many people; he left his mark in many homes. He will be remembered for his entertaining sense of humor, unfailing midwestern work ethic, and willingness to come at any time to help friends or family, and his incredible ability to build or fix anything. His friends and family knew him as an avid NASCAR, Packer and Badger football fan. Most of all he was a loving husband and amazing father.

Tom is survived by his wife Dee Dee, daughters Dawn (Aaron) Anderson of Gold Canyon, AZ and Alicia of Mesa, AZ.

Private family services were held in Mesa, AZ and his ashes will eventually be buried at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie, WI.

Condolences can be sent to: Dee Dee Baldauf, deedeebaldauf2016@yahoo.com .

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.