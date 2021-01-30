Thomas Andrew Felhofer

MADISON – Thomas A. Felhofer, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. He was born on Dec. 29, 1933, in Marshfield, Wis., the son of Frank and Rose (Wenzel) Felhofer.

Thomas graduated from Marshfield High School in 1951. He attended UW-Madison and UW-Eau Claire. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Thomas worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1999.

Thomas was united in marriage to Marion Helmenstein on April 24, 1965. He enjoyed playing softball for both Madison and Sun Prairie teams. He was an avid Packers, Badgers and Brewers fan. Thomas and Marion loved traveling and together they visited over 50 states and U.S. Capitals. A much-loved trip to Juneau Alaska was their most recent adventure.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Marion; dearest friends, Norman, Kathleen and AJ Aiken; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings.

Memorials may be gifted in Thomas’s name to the Disabled American Vets. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

