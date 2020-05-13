Thomas A. Lipo

Site staff by Site staff

MIDDLETON – Thomas A. Lipo, a renowned academic and pioneer in the technical field of solid state AC motor drives, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home in Middleton, Wis. surrounded by his loving children.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wis.to Emil and Winifred (Roedl) Lipo.

He married Christine Dunker in Milwaukee on Jan.25, 1964, and they enjoyed 40 years of folk music, fine food and globe-spanning travel wherever his incredible career in Electrical Engineering took him.

Dr. Lipo received his MSEE degree from Marquette University (1964) and his PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison (1968). He joined the Power Electronics Laboratory at General Electric Company in Schenectady N.Y., where he participated in some of the earliest work in solid state AC motor drives. In 1979, he left GE to take a position as Full Professor at Purdue University. In 1981, he joined the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he co-founded the industry consortium WEMPEC and served for 28 years as its Co-Director and as the W. W. Grainger Professor for power electronics and electrical machines. He was a Fulbright Fellow at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (2008), served five years as World Class University Professor at Hanyang University in South Korea (2009-2013), and held briefer positions in England, Australia, and China. He most recently was an Emeritus Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Research Professor at Florida State University-Tallahassee.

Dr. Lipo is a Life Fellow of IEEE and has received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the IEEE Industry Applications Society in 1986 for his work in motor drives, the William E. Newell Award of the IEEE Power Electronics Society in 1990 for contributions to power electronics, and the Nicola Tesla IEEE Field Award from the IEEE Power Engineering Society in 1995 for his work on electrical machinery. In 2002, Dr. Lipo was elected a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (UK), one of only about 25 US members, and in 2008, a Member of the National Academy of Engineering (USA). In 2012, he was made a Charter Member of the National Academy of Inventors for his patents on AC machinery. In 2004, he was the recipient of the Hilldale Award in Physical Sciences from the University of Wisconsin, the most prestigious award given by the university for scientific research and has been the only Electrical Engineering Professor ever selected for this award in its 40 year history. In 2014, he was chosen to receive the IEEE Medal in Power Engineering, the highest award presented by IEEE for work in the field of power engineering.

While his contributions to his industry and the University of Wisconsin were considerable, he was also dedicated to the mentoring of countless students over the years. He and Christine did everything they could to make them and their families feel welcome in their adoptive home of Madison. In his spare moments he was passionate about folk music, fine food, world travel and fishing with friends and family.

He is survived by his second wife, Sandra Eimen, of Florida; his son, Carl (Deborah) Lipo of New York; daughter, Emily (Jay) Pink of DeForest; son, Patrick (Sandi) Lipo of Washington; daughter, Anna (Bret Engel) Linden of California; nine grandchildren, Zachary Lipo, Riley (Amy), Samuel, Sophie, Simon and Leo Pink and Kavi (Rose), Sage, and Jaia Linden-Engel; one great-grandson, Fisher Engel; and sister, Mary (Arnold) of Janesville.

He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife, Christine Lipo; his parents; and brother, James Lipo of Washington.

He will be remembered by his family every time we eat fresh caught bluegill, sip scotch or listen to Simply Folk as the wind blows through the trees at his lake cottage. We feel forever blessed to have been part of his amazing life.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761