‘This virus knows no boundaries’: Dane Co. surpasses 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — More than 100 people in Dane County are now hospitalized for COVID-19.

According to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, there are currently 101 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus. Nearly a third of those patients are in intensive care. Five of the hospitalized patients are children.

“This virus knows no boundaries and the sickness it’s inflicting upon this community is causing hardship, fear, and loss,” Parisi said. “The Covid-19 pandemic is starting to breach what was once a firewall, growing numbers in our hospitals and intensive care units.”

Parisi said the increase in hospitalizations is worrying.

“What is happening right now is taking an incredible emotional and physical toll that I fear will only compound in the coming months,” Parisi said. “Our region, like many others is starting from a deeply troubling place if the projections from epidemiologists come true that the next several weeks will be our most difficult of this pandemic.”

