‘This town is normally bustling’: Coronavirus restrictions affect New Glarus small businesses

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

NEW GLARUS, Wis.– The sight of Downtown New Glarus consists of empty streets, closed signs in store windows, and a UPS worker picking up packages for delivery.

The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce said it’s city strongly depends on tourism. With no one traveling due to the coronavirus, some small businesses are left to make difficult decisions.

“It’s sad. It really is. We really thrive here in New Glarus with our neighbors, with downtown businesses and the brewery,” New Glarus Bakery Owner Angela Neff said.

New Glarus Bakery is one of the few store fronts with a lit open sign in the window these days.

“It does feel pretty lonely being one of the few people open at a normal basis,” Neff said.

Customers are still able to walk into the bakery, but the business now offers curbside pick-up and delivery.

“It has slowed down, but we have reached out to our customers, even through phone calls to say ‘Hey, what can we do to help you out? What can we do to make your day?'” Neff said.

Just a few buildings down, Glarner Stube, a restaurant, is closed until further notice.

“It’s come to a grinding halt. We cleaned up and gave away our fresh produce that we had on hand and froze the things that we could, and now we are just waiting to see what’s going to happen,” Owner Gary Westby said.

Westby said to switch to take-out and delivery wouldn’t have been cost effective for his restaurant. He laid off all of his employees.

“If our employees aren’t taken care of with some unemployment benefits, they are having a heck of a time getting signed up for these, and if we lose all of them and then have to start over, it’s almost too much to consider,” Westby said.

Westby said he’s never seen the streets of New Glarus so empty.

“This town is normally bustling. It is so strange to look out our window,” Westby said. “We live right above the restaurant. To look out that window on Friday and Saturday night and just see nothing. It’s bizzare.”



The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce put together a list of business closures and adaptations on its website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments