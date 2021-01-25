‘This is what you pay for’: Despite loss, season ticket holders relish chance to see NFC Championship in person

Adam Duxter by Adam Duxter

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Despite the Packers falling 31-26 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC Championship matchup, Packer fans who saw the game in person say it was a once in a lifetime experience.

“We’ve been telling people that we’re going,” said Michael Wolters. “They can’t believe it. They were saying you tell your kids about this kind of stuff.”

Just 8,500 people total were allowed into Lambeau Field for Sunday’s game.

“You think about COVID, how empty the stadium is going to be,” Wolters said. “I don’t think you’re ever going to see another NFC Championship with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady again.”

Prior to the game, fans devised ways to make their voices heard despite the limited capacity crowd.

“The megaphone is representing the other 70,000 (people),” said Bob LeCaptain. “We’re going to have to make up for the other 70,000 that cant be there. What I call 70,000 of my best friends.”

Season ticket holders like Bob LaCaptain from Green Bay *do* have a ticket in. He’s just one of 6500. But he’s got “the other 70,000” with him. #News3Now #NFCChampionshipGame @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/knNCJsQYWa — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) January 24, 2021



Even fans who didn’t have a ticket still made a point to tailgate near the stadium.

“This is one game away from the Super Bowl,” said Calleb Zyduck, who had set up a tailgate tent with family. “This is minus the Super Bowl, the largest game of the season. So we’re going to go all out…We’d love to be at Lambeau. We’d love to have all of Green Bay just packed, but you deal with what you can.”

This group of fans doesn’t have tickets but are still tailgating. This guy says he’ll strip down to shorts/t-shirt for the entire game. It’s 20 degrees outside. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/9f5aDKnUBx — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) January 24, 2021

Even with the limited crowd, some fans of the opposing team also made their way inside.

“The red color does not go with the green, so it’s like, they’ll see us from a mile away, but that’s okay,” said Vince Vitali. “So far everyone’s been really great and really friendly.”

“The reason why we’re season ticket holders is because of games like this,” LeCaptain said. “My old man and I have talked about this for years. We will never give up tickets like this. We don’t ever sell our tickets on the secondary market, because this is the opportunity. This is what you pay for. You got to represent. This is the game.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.