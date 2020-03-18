‘This is what we do’: Madison police, fire, EMS use protective equipment to maintain emergency services through pandemic

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

People in every industry are touched by this pandemic, including first responders.

Madison police and fire departments have come up with plans and protocols for their officers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians, or EMTs.

“The objective, of course, is to keep our workforce healthy so we can continue to deliver the core public safety services for the community that we need to,” said acting Madison police Chief Victor Wahl.

.⁦@madisonpolice⁩ Chief Wahl talks #coronavirus in his blog today, including how officers use personal protective equipment & practice social distancing when possible. New measures to reduce spread fall on them to enforce, but so far he says the community has been good. pic.twitter.com/Ci3jewWUoL — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) March 17, 2020

Both police and fire said they have cut nonessential services. For the time being, the fire department will no longer do any building inspections or community education. The police department has also asked officers to handle any calls they can over the phone.

For in-person calls, police officers, firefighters and EMTs have personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, goggles and protective gowns, depending on the nature of the call. If firefighters or EMTs face a possible exposure to the virus, Asst. Chief of Medical Affairs Che Stedman said they would be pulled from service and sent to the hospital to be tested, after which they would be quarantined. Wahl said the police department protocol is to go through the staff medical director to determine the likelihood of exposure.

Stedman said 911 dispatch centers are screening calls to check if people in need have flu-like symptoms so first responders know going into the situation.

“One big thing we’d ask of the community is to be thoughtful about your 911 use during this time,” he said. “So if you’re an otherwise healthy adult that has some flu-like symptoms, we ask that maybe you don’t use 911, but try to get yourself care in a different manner.”

He hopes some people can rely on friends and family to take them to urgent care, so they can make sure the limited number of ambulances and protective gear are only used when needed.

Both Stedman and Wahl said they want to continue to serve the community as they have, even as the virus and fears grow.

“This is what we do,” Stedman said. “This is why we come to work and do our jobs, is to take care of the citizens. So yeah we’re ready for it.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments