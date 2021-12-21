‘This is something that happens in underdeveloped countries’: Madison hospitals at capacity as PHMDC warns there’s more omicron here than confirmed

by Christina Lorey

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis.– Less than one week after the Omicron variant was first detected in Dane County, there are now nearly 150 reported cases in the county. But as we’ve seen throughout the pandemic, 150 cases today can quickly become thousands within weeks.

Local health officials caution the impending, inevitable surge will further strain hospitals and doctors.

“When you take time off, you almost feel guilty because you have friends and comrades who are back there,” explained Dr. Jeff Pothof, UW Health’s chief quality officer. “It’s just busy. The stakes are so high.”

Pothof and his colleagues are among the healthcare workers preparing for another surge.

Public Health Specialist Rebecca LaBeau is tracking the latest data to keep doctors, hospitals, and the county informed.

“There were probably more than three omicron cases on the 16th and there are probably more than 150 now,” LaBeau told News 3 Now. “Even if it is less severe, if we have far more cases of omicron, we’re going to have more hospitalizations.”

Doctors and healthcare professionals are pleading with the public to wear masks and get vaccinated.

“This is something that happens in underdeveloped countries that are resource-poor,” Pothof said. “We’re trying to wrap our heads around why we’ve found it so difficult to do the things we need to do to protect each other in what is likely the wealthiest country in the world.”

