‘This is not a riot, this is a revolution’: Peaceful protests continue in downtown Madison following shooting of Jacob Blake

Brandon Arbuckle
Posted:
Updated:
by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Several have returned to downtown Madison on Monday night in protest of the officer-involved shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

The march started at about 9 p.m. on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol. What began as a group of a few dozen people has grown substantially in size, with protesters walking along State Street while chanting “this is not a riot, this is a revolution” and “white silence is violence.”

There have also been chants reminiscent of the June protests in response to George Floyd, along with calls to fire Matt Kenny.

The group eventually made its way to University Avenue near Wando’s and Vintage Spirits & Grill. The street was blocked for a few minutes as the group listened to speeches before returning to State Street.

Protesters also walked down Langdon Street and asked onlookers to take part in the march. Some joined and were applauded, but our crew on the scene noticed a few in the crowd who threw objects at those who refused to leave their patios.

Police presence has gradually increased following dumpster fires and broken glass in the area. Many State Street businesses remain boarded up, with some business owners even re-boarding the buildings this morning in the event of any further damage.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.