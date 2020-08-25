‘This is not a riot, this is a revolution’: Peaceful protests continue in downtown Madison following shooting of Jacob Blake

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Several have returned to downtown Madison on Monday night in protest of the officer-involved shooting of a Black man in Kenosha.

The march started at about 9 p.m. on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol. What began as a group of a few dozen people has grown substantially in size, with protesters walking along State Street while chanting “this is not a riot, this is a revolution” and “white silence is violence.”

After gathering at the Capitol, a group of maybe about 100 (and growing) is marching down State Street tonight, now chanting “this is not a riot, this is a revolution.” pic.twitter.com/KVVJTBDY5D — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) August 25, 2020

There have also been chants reminiscent of the June protests in response to George Floyd, along with calls to fire Matt Kenny.

The group eventually made its way to University Avenue near Wando’s and Vintage Spirits & Grill. The street was blocked for a few minutes as the group listened to speeches before returning to State Street.

A crowd is now filling University Ave by Wando’s and the Vintage @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/zRtQg7dQv5 — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) August 25, 2020

Protesters also walked down Langdon Street and asked onlookers to take part in the march. Some joined and were applauded, but our crew on the scene noticed a few in the crowd who threw objects at those who refused to leave their patios.

The group is asking people in houses on Langdon to join them. The photographer I’m with saw a few come out to the group just now, met with applause. pic.twitter.com/Uu6daENxlv — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) August 25, 2020

Police presence has gradually increased following dumpster fires and broken glass in the area. Many State Street businesses remain boarded up, with some business owners even re-boarding the buildings this morning in the event of any further damage.

Protesters are back at the Capitol, forming a human chain with Black and Brown people in the middle and white allies surrounding them. We saw this in protests following George Floyd’s death, as well.#JacobBlake pic.twitter.com/hKNt6QJhJj — Madalyn O’Neill (@news3madalyn) August 25, 2020

